B&C Week: WEDNESDAY, May 16

CBS takes its upfront turn at Carnegie Hall, while Discovery Networks holds its Hispanic presentation at Guastavino's under the 59th Street Bridge in Manhattan. Luis Silberwasser, senior VP/GM of Discovery Latin America, runs that shindig. Meanwhile, the three-headed Univision, TeleFutura and Galavision upfront goes down at Home of Jazz at Lincoln Center. Elsewhere in Midtown, HBO's Real Sports reporter Mary Carillo is honored at the Wise Women of the Year luncheon at the Marriott Marquis, hosted by Andrea Joyce of NBC Sports. And B&C tech wiz Glen Dickson moderates the Webcast Service Orientation for Media. IBM Digital Media CTO Peter Guglielmino sits on the panel. Find it at broadcastingcable.com/webinar.