B&C Week: Wednesday

Gimme an A! Gimme another A! And another A! OK, you get the picture. It’s the AAAA Media Conference, assembling the brightest advertising minds at the Venetian in Las Vegas. Day One starts off with some golf, then an Update on eBiz for Media, with Abby Auerbach of the Television Bureau of Advertising. Back east, Congressmen Ted Stevens (R-Alaska) and Daniel Inouye (D-Hawaii) are guests of honor at the NAB State LeadershipConference at the Mandarin Oriental in D.C. Up in Boston, the Harvard Business School Entertainment and Media Club hosts its annual conference, with Comcast Senior VP Page Thompson. None too popular in Boston, Jason Giambi supports a Yankee-loving contestant on Deal or No Deal. If the guy wins, expect a Congressional investigation and denials from Giambi. It’s on NBC at 9 p.m.

By Michael Malone