B&C Week: Wednesday

Back at the New York Hilton, CNN anchor Soledad O’Brien hosts the Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT) Leadership Conference, where you can "master the knowledge of the cable industry, reinforce your leadership skills and cultivate your management style." GSN’s evening upfront party at Buddha Bar promises the "latest in interactive and participation TV"—bring a text-capable cellphone for the chance to win prizes. Is it really Season 11 for Cartman, Kenny and the rest of the South Parkgang? The season premiere runs on Comedy Central at 10 p.m. ET. Not to be outdone by his old Frasier co-star David Hyde Pierce (now starring in previews of Broadway musical Curtains),Kelsey Grammer plays Henry Higgins in My Fair Ladyat New York’s Avery Fisher Hall.

By Michael Malone