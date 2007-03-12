B&C Week: Wednesday

Wednesday, Mar. 14

Daytime Emmy nominees are announced on The Early Show on CBS. Anchor Julie Chen makes the proclamations from the set of daytime mainstay Guiding Light at the CBS Broadcast Center. Speaking of guiding lights, Discovery Communications invites you (and a guest!) to go where no camera has gone before. CEO David Zaslav oversees the screening of series Planet Earth at the Museum of Natural History in Manhattan. Downtown, Scripps Networks holds its upfront at Food Network HQ in Chelsea Market. Look for Food fave George Duran and HGTV host Vern Yip. Elsewhere in the USA, the Michigan Association of Broadcasters holds its Great Lakes Broadcasting Conference at the Exhibit Hall in Lansing. Author Tom Peters speaks about disruptive technologies.