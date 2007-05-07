B&C Week: Tuesday, May 8

Brush off the cobwebs from last night (that Hillbilly Jim still wields a mean half nelson!), and head over to the Mandalay Convention Center for Multicultural Television: Tapping Into New Subscribers in a Diversified Market, presented by B&C and Multichannel News. Panelists include Philip Polk, Cox's director of segmentation marketing, and the moderators are B&C Editor in Chief Max Robins and his Multichannel counterpart, Tom Steinert-Threlkeld. Then it's Oxygen for lunch, as the channel holds its Lady You're in Luck! luncheon at Mix atop THEhotel. CEO Geraldine Laybourne hosts the get-together, which features a “surprise celebrity guest.” (Smart money: Tori Spelling's baby.) Not to be outdone, Lifetime does dinner at Fleur de Lys in Mandalay Bay. Afterwards, be sure to raise a glass of Stoli to new boss Andrea Wong at Red Square.