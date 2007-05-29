B&C Week: Tuesday, May 29
Get that passport ready, because Vienna awaits you. WiMAX World Europe, focusing on wireless technology and mobile video, goes on at the NH Danube City in Austria. Keynotes include Yankee Group Chief Strategy Officer Berge Ayvazian and Motorola Networks & Enterprise Veep Jose Figueroa. As they look ahead in Vienna, they’re looking back on The History Channel. “70s Week” kicks off with reports on the likes of Jonestown, Atari, Richard Nixon and Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Free Bird.” Prepare to flick those Bics!
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.