B&C Week, Tuesday: May 22
Digital Breakfast offers Content: Who Owns What Online, at the office of Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz in Manhattan. Paul Sweeting, editor-at-large of B&C sib Video Business,moderates the panel, which includes Hearst-Argyle Television Digital Executive VP Terry Mackin. And it's a bit late for Spring Break, but head on down to Fort Lauderdale anyway, as ad wiz Laredo Group hosts Intelligent Selling of Internet Advertising at the Hilton Beach Resort. Here's a certain someone who knows a little something about Jell-O shots, random acts of nudity, and other spring-break staples: Reality-TV queen Carmen Electra reads from How To Be Sexy at Barnes & Noble at 46th Street in Manhattan. Expect about a thousand young males to show up to learn more about being sexy.
