B&C Week: TUESDAY, May 15

ABC presents at Lincoln Center, Telemundo does its thing at Radio City, and Fox Sports en Español boasts of “new partnerships” at Cipriani on 42nd Street. In non-upfront news, it's Streaming Media East at the New York Hilton. Microsoft Director of Video Platforms Sean Alexander does the welcome keynote, and those nutty Lost Remote guys dish on streaming video. Down Foggy Bottom way, CN8 christens its Washington studio with cocktails on the Roof Terrace on Constitution Avenue. CN8 founder Michael Doyle says a few words.