B&C Week: Tuesday, June 19

The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers holds its Cable-Tec Expo at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. Kyle McSlarrow, president/CEO of the National Cable & Telecommunications Association, delivers the keynote. In New York, fry-guy Morgan Spurlock shows up at the Paley Center (née the Museum of Television & Radio) in Los Angeles to talk about his FX series 30 Days and social issues in America. And the documentary series P.O.V. celebrates two decades of examining social issues on PBS. Rain in a Dry Land, a look at Somali Bantu families as they relocate to the U.S., airs at 10.