B&C Week: Tuesday

If Vail sounds a bit cold for February, there’s the Competitive Television Summit in Orlando, Fla. B&C and BroadcastEngineering present the confab at the Orlando Airport Crowne Plaza; speakers include Tom Kane, CEO of CBS Television Stations, and Steve Ridge, executive VP at Frank N. Magid. Speaking of competitive TV, has CBSCorp. hit its financial goals? Find out when it announces Q4 and 2006 earnings. Finally, the Magazine Publishers of America shows that the magazine isn’t going the way of Zima malt beverages with its digital conference Connecting With the Consumer. Former CBS digital czar Larry Kramer and Google content veep David Eun offer insights at CUNY in New York.

By Michael Malone