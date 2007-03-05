B&C Week: Tuesday

Best have a good breakfast this morning. First off, Horowitz Associates offers Connections: Broadband Lifestyles of Multicultural Consumers at the New York Hilton. Keynote speaker is MTV President Christina Norman. Then it’s the Wonder Women lunch at the Hilton. B&C sister Multichannel News salutes 10 industry shakers, including History Channel General Manager Nancy Dubuc and Bravo Executive VP Frances Berwick. The bash is hosted by Fox News Channel’s Brenda Buttner, CNN’s Susan Hendricks and CNBC’s Maria Bartiromo. Then it’s on to the Marriott Marquis, where HIV/AIDS awareness organization Cable Positive honors Time Warner Cable’s Glenn Britt with the Joel A. Berger Memorial Award. Finally, CBS News anchor Katie Couric takes the other side of the mike at the 92nd Street Y in Manhattan.

By Michael Malone