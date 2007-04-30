B&C Week: Thursday, May 3rd

The Media Information Exchange Group hosts “Made in New York: Media, Entertainment & Technology 2007 and Beyond…” at SobelMedia World Headquarters in Manhattan. Panelists include former network correspondent/anchor Garrick Utley (now of the Levin Institute) and the NYC Mayor's Office of Film, Theatre & Broadcasting commish Katherine Oliver. Elsewhere in New York, the Museum of Television & Radio shines the spotlight on Arab network Al Jazeera and its English-speaking offshoot. Speaking of emerging media voices, Eric Klinenberg talks about his book Fighting for Air: The Battle To Control America's Mediaat the National Press Club in Washington. And for the numerically inclined: CBS Corp. shares first-quarter results at 8:30 a.m., while Hearst-Argyle Television hosts its shareholder meeting at its super-swank New York headquarters.