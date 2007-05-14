B&C Week: THURSDAY, May 17

Wrapping up the presentations, The CW struts its stuff at the Theater at Madison Square Garden, while Fox holds court at New York City Center (no sweating in that hellish 69th Regiment Armory like last year). Fox Sales President Jon Nesvig and Entertainment President Peter Liguori do their best impressions of Idol semifinalists Melinda Doolittle and Jordin Sparks, respectively(OK, maybe that's wishful thinking). Afterwards, Fox serves potables in Wollman Rink. Not to be outdone, Broadband Enterprises shows off four Web programs at the Nokia Theatre in Manhattan. Former CNN anchor Daryn Kagan hosts. After the dotcom drinks, it's over to the Sheraton for American Women in Radio & Television's Golden Apple Awards. Judges include Abby Auerbach from the Television Bureau of Advertising. And showing that B&C Week does, in fact, get out of Gotham now and then, we hit the Sportsman Channel Open House in New Berlin, Wis.