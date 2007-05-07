B&C Week: Thursday, May 10
It's good to be the King! Yes, CBS Television Distribution CEO Roger King is the toast of a Gold Medal Award Dinner. Held by the International Radio & Television Society Foundation, the fete goes down at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York. Hopefully, the mood will be as joyous when Viacom announces results from its first quarter. It's open to the public via teleconference and Webcast, at viacom.com.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.