B&C Week: Thursday, June 21

Meredith Vieira gets grilled at the 92nd Street Y. Only we suspect it’ll be more of a light sauteeing, as her interviewer is Angela LaGreca, a Today producer who knows Vieira from their days at The View. Elsewhere in New York, the board of directors at the Emma L. Bowen Foundation, dedicated to preparing minority youth for careers in media, meets at the Holiday Inn in New York. Fox President of Station Operations Dennis Swanson chairs the meeting. The Broadcast Cable Financial Management Association, meanwhile, offers the teleconference “Avoiding FCC Fines for Payola and Play-for-Pay.” It’s hosted by mellifluously monikered legal expert Melodie A. Virtue.