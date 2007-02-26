B&C Week: Thursday

CTAM

holds its annual TeleSeminar via satellite at noon. TV One Executive VP Brad Samuels moderates, and panelists include Amalia O’Sullivan, VP of product operations at Cablevision. Not to be outdone, RSG Media offers Managing the Evolving Media Landscape at the Princeton Club in New York. If the evolving media landscape—and the Princeton Club, for that matter—gives you the creeps, stick with the mood and tune in to Chiller. NBCU’s debut slasher channel offers The Shining, starring Jack Nicholson as a writer suffering from too much work and not enough play, at 9 p.m.

By Michael Malone