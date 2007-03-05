B&C Week: Thursday

Nickelodeon

rolls out the orange carpet for its breakfast upfront at the Nokia Theatre in Manhattan. (Look for Executive VP, 360 Brand Sales, Jim Perry to explain his job title.) Down in our nation’s capital, the Radio and Television News Directors Foundation holds its annual First Amendment Awards dinner at the 22nd Street Ritz Hotel. Fox News CEO Roger Ailes gets the 2007 Leadership Award, and other honors go to Bob Woodruff of ABC News, Kimberly Dozier of CBS News and Philip Balboni of New England Cable News.

By Michael Malone