B&C Week: Monday, May 7

It's The Cable Show! Everyone who's anyone in cable is in Vegas for the annual cable confab at Mandalay Bay. Look for the panel Cable 2.0: Growing Cable's Next Business Opportunities, moderated by CTAM's Char Beales and featuring Time Warner Cable's Glenn Britt. The parties are, of course, in full swing. Reed Television Group VP/GM/Publisher Larry Oliver is honored as a Cable TV Pioneer at the Four Seasons. WWE and NBC Universal turn House of Blues into their own little House of Pain with old-time rasslers Rick Flair and Hillbilly Jim. And Discovery does dinner at Picasso at the Bellagio, hosted by President/CEO David Zaslav. If you're not in Vegas, there's always game-show impresario Chuck Barris reading from his tome The Big Question at Barnes & Noble in Manhattan's East Village. Be sure to bang the gong if you don't like it.