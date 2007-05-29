B&C Week: Monday, May 28

It’s Memorial Day, and the holiday’s mere mention calls to mind lazy, hazy days at the beach. Encore gets America psyched for sand and surf with some of the greatest beach movies ever created. A Jaws marathon kicks off at 5 a.m. ET and runs all day, giving viewers four different Jaws movies to sink their teeth into. Speaking of bloodthirsty adversaries, The Ex-Wives Club has its series premiere on ABC at 9 p.m. ET. Angie Everhart, Marla Maples and Shar Jackson (better known as that poor, pregnant actress that K-Fed left for Britney) counsel distraught divorcees. NBC offers some fetching women as well, as the Miss Universe Pageant airs from Mexico City. Vanessa Minnillo and Mario Lopez co-host at 9 p.m. ET.