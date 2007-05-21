B&C Week: Monday, May 21

It's Star Wars Week! CNBC celebrates the famed film franchise's 30th anniversary with a week of specials examining Luke, Leia,et al's impact on the entertainment industry. It starts on Squawk Box at 8:30 a.m. ET. When Star Wars first entered our galaxy, videogames were pretty much limited to Pong, and mobile communications were phones with miles of cord. Thirty years later, the Games and Mobile Forum looks at advances in these worlds at the Hollywood Roosevelt, with insights from Sprint Nextel's GM of Games, Joe Ariganello. It's part of the Los Angeles Games Conference. Back in New York, broadband mag ScreenPlays hosts On Target: The Future of TV Advertising at the Marriott East. Ogilvy Interactive partner Maria Mandel speaks.