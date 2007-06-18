B&C Week: Monday, June 18

The Gracies, celebrating the brightest female talents in media, are given out by American Women in Radio & Television at the Marriott Marquis in New York. Winners include 30 Rock’s Tina Fey and CBS News correspondent Kimberly Dozier. CBS football personality Lesley Visser hosts. On the way West side, teen cable network The N turns 5 with a bash at Marquee. Look for DeGrassi star Aubrey Graham, while That ’70s Show star Danny Masterson deejays. And it being summer and all, TNT serves up fresh material. The new season of The Closer, starring Kyra Sedgwick as interrogator extraordinaire/junk-food addict Brenda Leigh Johnson, runs at 9 p.m. ET. Viewers are in for an extra-special Treat after that, as Treat Williams stars as an organ-transplant surgeon on the series premiere of Heartland at 10. Speaking of closing the deal—and of hearts, for that matter—tennis ace Mark Philippoussis looks for love off the court. Age of Love premieres on NBC at 9.