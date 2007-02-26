B&C Week: Monday

Back on the job after his near-fatal injury near Baghdad, ABC Newsman Bob Woodruff hosts a press screening of To Iraq and Backat ABC headquarters at 9:30 a.m. ET. He discusses his documentary, along with ABC News Prez David Westin and Executive Producer Tom Yellin. For lighter fare, Monty Pythonalum Michael Palin follows in the footsteps of Hemingway in new series Michael Palin’s Hemingway Adventure. The premiere sees him in Pamplona, and airs on Travel Channel at 7. Also venturing afar are the good folks at the Consumer Electronics Association, whose Winter Retreat goes down up in Vail. Enjoy 2½ days of open hospitality suite at the Vail Cascade Resort in Colorado.

By Michael Malone