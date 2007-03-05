B&C Week: Monday

In London today? Check out IPTV World Forum at Olympia, where Jeff Weber, VP of product & strategy at AT&T, discusses Internet television. Stateside, our very own Queen (Latifah, that is) stars as an HIV-positive crack addict who becomes an AIDS activist in the new HBO film Life Support. Latifah and Executive Producer Jamie Foxx host a screening at Gotham Hall in New York. Elsewhere in the Apple, GSN hosts the National Vocabulary Championship at the New York Public Library. Fifty of America’s finest spellers face off. And if you live in a big city with a large Latino population, check out the debut of Spanish-language public-TV network V-me.

By Michael Malone