B&C Week: Monday

Monday, Mar. 12

Let…the sun shine! Let…the sun shine in. Despite what your local weather personality might be saying, it’s Sunshine Week, as the media makes its case for a more open government. Kicking off the campaign are public service announcements from the likes of former NBC anchor Tom Brokaw and legendary newspaperman Ben Bradlee. Speaking of government, presidential also-ran John Kerry explains how the big machine works when he’s interviewed by Charlie Rose at the





92nd Street Y in Manhattan. As in tune with politics as any band, R.E.M. is one of a handful of acts to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year. See the ceremony live on VH1 Classic at 8:30 p.m. E.T. And what sort of shiny, happy people will pop up on new FX series The Riches? Find out when it premieres in FX’s notorious 10 p.m. slot. The Parents Television Council is counting the minutes.