B&C Week: Moday, April 30th

Don Ohlmeyer gets his day in the sun with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 28th annual Sports Emmy Awards at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York. The famed producer/director/network exec will have to find a little room on the mantel amidst his 16 Emmys. Speaking of TV vets, the Museum of Television & Radio reunites Tyne Daly and Sharon Gless—better known as Cagney & Lacey—in Los Angeles. Along with co-creator Barbara Corday and Executive Producer Barney Rosenzweig, they talk about the CBS cop drama's place in television history. And down in Florida, the Federal Communications Commission holds a public hearing on media ownership at the Tampa Bay Performing Arts Center. The public is free to speak, so start gathering your thoughts.