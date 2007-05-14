B&C Week: FRIDAY, May18

It's Bravo for breakfast, as CEO Lauren Zalaznick hosts the New York Women in Film & Television Power Player breakfast at the Society of Illustrators building in Manhattan. And another industry icon gets their moment in the sun. CBS celebrates Walter Cronkite's 90th birthday with That's the Way It Is at 8 p.m. ET, with commentary from the likes of Dan Rather and Diane Sawyer. Happy birthday, Uncle Walter!