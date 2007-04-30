B&C Week: Friday, May 4th

New York Mayor and B&C Hall of Famer Michael Bloomberg does the lunch keynote at the environmentally themed “A Bright and Green Future” wingding at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York. Look for Brian Lehrer to host a panel. And as a rich guy like Bloomberg might do, hop the company Gulfstream over to Switzerland for the Rose D'Or Television Festival in Lucerne, which starts tomorrow. 30 Rock and Little Mosque on the Prairieare up for prizes. As they say in Switzerland…well, we have no idea what they say in Switzerland. Ask us when we get back.