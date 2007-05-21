B&C Week: Friday, May 25

Big Al's Great New York Publicity Tour continues, as Gore turns up at Barnes & Noble in Union Square to read from The Assault on Reason and maybe share some other news about his job prospects for the next few years. Speaking of new horizons, the good folks of both the Mississippi and Louisiana Associations of Broadcasters are cruising from New Orleans to Cozumel for their Convention at Sea. And finally, CNBC wraps up Star Wars Week with a visit to “Star Wars Celebration IV” at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Start ironing your Vader vestments, and may the force be with you!