B&C Week: Friday, May 11

Home Entertainment Show 2007 happens at the Grand Hyatt in New York. The High Performance Sound & Imaging Show runs through the weekend; today offers Acoustic Treatments and Your System and a little acoustic treatment by classical pianist Robert Silverman. And tomorrow being Katharine Hepburn's 100th birthday, TCM wraps up a 24-film Hepburn marathon tonight. Kate and Bogey enjoy a little ride on the river, when The African Queen rolls at 8.