B&C Week: Friday, June 22
Mandy Moore tapes a concert at Comix in New York as part of her Oxygen “docu-drama/concert special,” I Am Mandy Moore. Expect Vince from Entourage to study her performance carefully, then follow Mandy home. Speaking of spying, Encore airs a 52-hour James Bond marathon starting at 8. All the Bond portrayers will be represented, but nobody does it better than Connery.
