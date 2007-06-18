B&C Week: Friday, June 22

Mandy Moore tapes a concert at Comix in New York as part of her Oxygen “docu-drama/concert special,” I Am Mandy Moore. Expect Vince from Entourage to study her performance carefully, then follow Mandy home. Speaking of spying, Encore airs a 52-hour James Bond marathon starting at 8. All the Bond portrayers will be represented, but nobody does it better than Connery.