B&C Week: Friday

Back at the Four-A’s, MTV Networks honcho Brian Graden speaks about the future of content. And for a look at content’s present, check out the William S. Paley Television Festival at the Museum of Television & Radio in Los Angeles. Today features The Office, with Executive Producers Greg Daniels and Ben Silverman, and cast members such as John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer. Just about everyone will be there but Steve Carell, off doing his Get Smartfilm. With the boss away, expect the mice to play.

By Michael Malone