B&C Week: Friday

The Music City Chapter of the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers holds its Technical Seminar at the Comcast Cable office in Nashville. The topic: Alpha Power Supply Maintenance and Status Monitoring. And the William S. Paley Television Festival continues at the Museum of Television & Radio in Los Angeles, with a spotlight on Fox’s breakout hit Prison Break. Creator Paul Scheuring and cast members Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell join the discussion. With luck, Miller will show everyone his jailhouse tattoo.

By Michael Malone