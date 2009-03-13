BC Review: NBC's 'Kings'

Kings from creator and writer Michael Green (Heroes) is a series loosely based as a present-day retelling of David & Goliath. It debuts Mar. 15 at 8/7c on NBC. Here are reviews from critics who got an early peak.

“Certainly the strangest series to be offered by a major network in this slowly unrolling winter season…[Ian McShane’s character] is far and away the best reason to check this odd thing out.”



-Robert Lloyd, Los Angeles Times

“Kings has the potential to easily become one of NBC’s tent pole programs.”



-Hollywood Hills blog

“This odd duck of a show…almost always interesting but never quite as engaging as I wanted it to be.”



-Alan Sepinwall, The Star-Ledger (Newark, N.J.)

“Imagine a book filled with the dramatic themes of betrayal, madness, infidelity, and corruption. Such a tome would make for a great Hollywood film or TV adaptation. And it has.”



-James Hirsen, Newsmax.com

“The young actors - Egan, Miller and Stan - all seem like they’ve walked over from Gossip Girl, which does a much better job of telling power-struggle stories without seeming so stiff about it. Kings looks elegant and ambitious, but in the end, this emperor isn’t wearing any clothes.”



-Robert Philpot, The Seattle Times

“Kings doesn’t quite work and probably won’t last, but it’s not recycled trash like Knight Rider and Kath & Kim, or cheap flotsam like Crusoe. Kings may have manifold flaws, but being run-of-the-mill is not among them.”



-Robert Bianco, USA Today

“Pretentious and far too taken with its own sense of menace, the show casts every line of dialogue as a pronouncement, every action as an uppercut to the chops.”



-Ray Richmond, The Hollywood Reporter

“A royal bore, Kings imagines a modern-day monarchy reliving the biblical story of David and Goliath. The result is a snoozer that wouldn’t satisfy the lowliest court jester.”



-Mark A. Perigard, The Boston Herald

“Some scenes are brilliantly and subtly turned, some make you roll your eyes. Some are straight from the Soap Opera 101 playbook. In any case, it’s a show that requires the viewer to pay attention”



-David Hinckley, The New York Daily News

“You don’t need to be a mythologist to know this is a series without a heart, soul or hardly any entertainment value.”



-David Zurawik, Baltimore Sun