BC Review: ABC's "In the Motherhood"

ABC’s new comedy series “In the Motherhood,” starring Megan Mullally, Jessica St. Clair, and Cheryl Hines, debuts tonight at 8 p.m. The following is a collection of reviews from around the country, compiled by B&C.”

Mothers who look at the pratfalls and loopy improvisations that come with raising a family and say, “My life could be a sitcom,” be warned: Sometimes it can be a sitcom, just not a great one.”



-Alessandra Stanley, New York Times

“It’s bright! It’s energetic! It has that sort of dialogue that zips, zaps and zings! It’s even ironic! Yet, at its very core, Motherhood is completely vacant.”



-Verne Gay, Newsday.com

“In the Motherhood works best when Hines’ note-perfect delivery conveys just the right amount of exasperation (a baby, a preteen daughter and a hectic job will do that).”



-Tim Goodman, San Francisco Chronicle

“Judging from the two review episodes, the TV version is going to be a disappointment.” -Robert Philpot, DFW.com

“In the Motherhood has the potential to make both parents and non-parents laugh. But right now, it’s in its training-wheel phase.”



-Amy Amatangelo, Boston Herald

“In the Motherhood worked as a Web series based on real-life stories but not, it would seem, as a television series based on overused stereotypes.”



-Mary McNamara, Los Angeles Times

“Motherhood demonstrates just how essential a quality script is. Both Hines and Mullally are gifted comedic veterans who know their craft. Yet, there’s very little they can do with material that is bereft of sharp wit, originality and insight.”



-Chuck Barney, Contra Costa Times (Walnut Creek, Ca.)

“In the Motherhood, built on stories of life as Mom, manages to come off as stiff, disjointed and curiously unlikable.”



-David Hinckley, New York Daily News

“It may be inspired by real-life moms’ stories, but In the Motherhood is anything but inspired. The betting here is that few viewers will be inclined to adopt this newborn as part of their must-see schedule.”



-Brad Oswald, Winnipeg Free Press

“Mother’s Day is May 10. If ABC had ordered the minimum of six episodes, instead of 13, of its new In the Motherhood, it would not have been around to defile the day we honor mom. But the show is so bad, it might be gone anyway.”



-Jonathan Storm, Philadelphia Inquirer

“In the Motherhood is based on a Web site that solicits stories about motherhood from real women. So why does it seem like the least original and most indifferently conceived new series of the year?”



-Kevin McDonough, syndicated columnist