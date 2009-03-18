BC Review: ABC's "Better Off Ted"
By B&C Review
ABC’s new situational comedy “Better Off Ted” will premiere Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. Here are some early reviews from TV critics around the country, compiled by the B&C staff. (See preview clips below)
“Well-crafted workplace sitcom has the potential to be something special-it’s just not there yet.”
-headline from review by Mary McNamara, Los Angeles Times
“A breath of fresh air in the present stale environment for TV comedy, as well as an accidentally timely show.”
-Alan Sepinwall, The Star Ledger (Newark, N.J.)
“Better Off Ted is more funny than not, rushing into absurdity with abandon and playing at stylized comedy in a completely fearless way.”
-Tim Goodman, San Francisco Chronicle
“Better Off Ted is probably the most enjoyable new comedy to hit the air this season. I just hope enough people notice to keep the show alive beyond its brief spring tryout.”
-Rick Porter, From Inside the Box blog on Zap2it.com
“Better Off Ted may be the funniest debut of 2009, and its heaps of potential-when so many other midseason additions have absolutely none-makes it one to watch.”
-Michael O’Connell, Mertomix New York
“Based on the promos I wanted to like Better Off Ted significantly more than I did…has its moments but, overall, looks like a tough sell.”
-Brian Lowry, Variety
“Whether or not America is in the mood right now for a witty satire of a soulless multinational corporation, Better Off Ted is certainly the most original sitcom to come along in a while.”
-Ken Tucker, Entertainment Weekly
“Breezy, slightly demented, this comedy is the perfect tonic after a hard day at work. “Better Off Ted“? We certainly are.”
-Mark A. Perigard, The Boston Herald
“Funny, fast-paced and rather refreshing new ABC sitcom that looks at contemporary office life in much the same way as the comic strip “Dilbert.”
-David Hinckley, New York Daily News
“ABC has a years-long losing streak when it comes to ratings for comedies, and Ted may not necessarily change that — especially airing behind low-rated Scrubs – but at least the network is better off creatively than it has been.”
-Rob Owen, Pittsburgh Post Gazette
