BC Review: ABC's "Better Off Ted"

ABC’s new situational comedy “Better Off Ted” will premiere Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. Here are some early reviews from TV critics around the country, compiled by the B&C staff. (See preview clips below)

“Well-crafted workplace sitcom has the potential to be something special-it’s just not there yet.”



-headline from review by Mary McNamara, Los Angeles Times

“A breath of fresh air in the present stale environment for TV comedy, as well as an accidentally timely show.”



-Alan Sepinwall, The Star Ledger (Newark, N.J.)

“Better Off Ted is more funny than not, rushing into absurdity with abandon and playing at stylized comedy in a completely fearless way.”



-Tim Goodman, San Francisco Chronicle

“Better Off Ted is probably the most enjoyable new comedy to hit the air this season. I just hope enough people notice to keep the show alive beyond its brief spring tryout.”



-Rick Porter, From Inside the Box blog on Zap2it.com

“Better Off Ted may be the funniest debut of 2009, and its heaps of potential-when so many other midseason additions have absolutely none-makes it one to watch.”



-Michael O’Connell, Mertomix New York

“Based on the promos I wanted to like Better Off Ted significantly more than I did…has its moments but, overall, looks like a tough sell.”



-Brian Lowry, Variety

“Whether or not America is in the mood right now for a witty satire of a soulless multinational corporation, Better Off Ted is certainly the most original sitcom to come along in a while.”



-Ken Tucker, Entertainment Weekly

“Breezy, slightly demented, this comedy is the perfect tonic after a hard day at work. “Better Off Ted“? We certainly are.”



-Mark A. Perigard, The Boston Herald

“Funny, fast-paced and rather refreshing new ABC sitcom that looks at contemporary office life in much the same way as the comic strip “Dilbert.”



-David Hinckley, New York Daily News

“ABC has a years-long losing streak when it comes to ratings for comedies, and Ted may not necessarily change that — especially airing behind low-rated Scrubs – but at least the network is better off creatively than it has been.”



-Rob Owen, Pittsburgh Post Gazette