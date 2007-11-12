Bartelstein Back in the Saddle
WCBS New York featured Steve Bartelstein as its weekend anchor this past weekend, signalling a return to Gotham TV for the man the tabloids dubbed Sleepy Steve. Bartelstein spent seven years at WABC, but was let go after a series of transgressions, the latest involving sleeping through his newscast back in March during a tragic Bronx blaze. He was also late for work a few times, and was involved in a sexual harrassment suit that was thrown out.
Still, Bartelstein helped grow WABC’s morning audience.
Bartelstein announced recently that he’s battling testicular cancer. He sported a bald head, thanks to the chemo, during his WCBS debut.
