Barry Meyer: Stripping 'Jay Leno Show' In Primetime Not Good For Network Image
NBC’s decision to strip The Jay Leno Show in the 10 p.m. timeslot is not ultimately good for its brand, Warner Bros. Chairman and CEO Barry Meyer said during a keynote Q&A at the Broadcasting & Cable/Multichannel NewsOnScreen Media Summit Oct. 21 in NYC.
Because NBC has been known for its scripted, high-produced programming at 10 p.m., like Warner Bros.-produced ER, Meyer said having strip programming in primetime long-term is not a good decision.
He does understand why the network gave it a try, however.
“The Leno experiment is an interesting one for the network if you really can get the viewer to buy into the strip model,” he said. “It’s a very compelling business model short-term.”
Having strip programming in primetime, Meyer contends, is bad for the image the networks see themselves as having, and diminishes the impact that the high-quality dramas that traditionally have occupied that space have on popular culture.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.