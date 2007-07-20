Banks Cashes in on KSCW

Marci Burdick has confirmed: Schurz has bought KSCW Wichita from Banks Broadcasting for $6.8 million. The deal gives Schurz a duopoly in Wichita; it also owns market leader CBS affiliate KWCH, which it bought from Media General for $73 million last year.

By the way, that same $6.8 mil would buy the House of the Week in today’s Wall Street Journal–a 7,400 square foot waterfront Spanish Mediterranean with six bedrooms in Miami Beach. Jack Nicklaus designed the putting green.