Ball State Keeping its Spectrum - and its TV Station

Ball State University has decided to keep its PBS affiliate, WIPB Indianapolis, on air rather than sell its spectrum in the recent FCC auction.

The Associated Press reports the Muncie, Ind. school opted not to sell WIPB’s frequency, which could have reaped millions of dollars, because doing so would not be in the school’s best interest.

The report comes after two other schools, Central Michigan University and the University of South Florida, last week announced their non-commercial stations would be going dark after selling their spectrums.

CMU sold the frequency used by WCMZ‚ the Flint, satellite of PBS affiliate WCMU, for $14 million. The University of South Florida will get $18.7 million for the signal used by WUSF Tampa, Fla.