Baiul's Joke No Laughing Matter

ABC's Master of Champions was one of the stranger shows in recent times, it has promise but needs to get just a bit more cheesy to really be that wonderfully bad TV that really works in the summer.

But a line from judge Oksana Baiul was bordering on disgusting. After one of the contestants drove a race car around to try and shred a cheese block, the former Olympic skater made a joke to the effect that she knows something about driving fast.

The problem: she was arrested in 1997 for driving drunk.

Was she referring to this, or something else? I'm not sure, but I don't find putting other people's lives in danger funny at all — so I sincerely hope for her sake — and ABC's — it was not the former.

BY BEN GROSSMAN