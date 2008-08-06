Backchannel Hits Phase 2 of Interactive Test

Backchannel Media, which is working with WCVB Boston and WMUR Manchester to test interactive advertising with a select group of viewers, is set to enter the next stage of the test, involving WJAR Providence.

Writes founder Michael Kokernak:

Within a couple of weeks WJAR will be interactive, joining WCVB and WMUR. By last count we have 90+ set top boxes in our office and in the process of getting scheduled for install by Geek Squad. This installation is costing Backchannelmedia nearly $175,000 in the first wave of boxes.





Kokernak says he’s also set to announce an interactive advertising partnership with a major broadcast group.