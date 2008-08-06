Backchannel Hits Phase 2 of Interactive Test
Backchannel Media, which is working with WCVB Boston and WMUR Manchester to test interactive advertising with a select group of viewers, is set to enter the next stage of the test, involving WJAR Providence.
Writes founder Michael Kokernak:
Within a couple of weeks WJAR will be interactive, joining WCVB and WMUR. By last count we have 90+ set top boxes in our office and in the process of getting scheduled for install by Geek Squad. This installation is costing Backchannelmedia nearly $175,000 in the first wave of boxes.
Kokernak says he’s also set to announce an interactive advertising partnership with a major broadcast group.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.