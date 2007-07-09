Back to Bikini Modeling

Teleprompter-reading temptress Lauren Jones has signed off at KYTX Tyler-Longview (TX), writes the AP, to return to her day job: modeling bathing suits. Jones, a former hostess for World Wrestling Entertainment, spent June delivering the news for the CBS affiliate, part of Max Media. She’s the star of the upcoming Fox reality show Anchorwoman, which debuts August 21st.

KYTX serves the #111 Nielsen DMA. G.M. Phillip Hurley limited the stunning blonde to the 5 p.m. newscast, but the stunt wasn’t appreciated by all. "If I were a serious journalist at the station, it would really irk me," said Kelly McBride of the journalism foundation Poynter Institute.

Here’s Jones’ report on asthma in kids, which is described on the KYTX site thusly:

SHE VISITED WITH A FEW OF THE CAMPERS WHO CAME TO HAVE FUN WHILE LEARNING ABOUT THEIR DISEASE, HOW IT AFFECTS THEM, AND HOW ASTHMA MEDICATIONS WORK.