Baby Born at KRIV

A baby was born in the parking lot of KRIV Houston yesterday when the parents were stuck in traffic en route to the hospital. The couple’s brother in law pulled into the station parking lot, and 7 lb., 7 oz. Thomas Sandoval was born a short while later. The paramedics then helped the family get to the hospital.

Inevitably, the Fox O&O is inviting users to offer up a baby name on myfoxhouston.com. The entries include Fox, Fernando Orlando Xavier (Fox), Zorro (Fox in Spanish) and Renard (Fox in French).

But surely y’all can come up with a better name than those.