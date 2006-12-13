Babe Watch

It's not exactly the Brangelina baby watch, but another Hollywood production is in the making.

Nancy O'Dell, anchor of syndicated entertainment mag, Access Hollywood, is apparently fairly recently with child and ready to spread the good news.

According to a knowledgeable source, she is expecting sometime next summer.

And for those who grumble in airport lines–me included–there is a silver lining. O'Dell reportedly met her husband, Keith Zubchevich, queued up in a security line at the Bob Hope Airport in Burbank.

It is O'Dell's first child, the third for Zubchevich.

By John Eggerton