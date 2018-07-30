B&C Beyond: July 30, 2018
By B&C Staff
Schmooze
View photos from Comic-Con, including CBS' Magnum P.I., NBC's The Good Place, and more.
Click here to view more photos.
BC.com
Sinclair Rebrands Washington Cable News Network
Cox Enterprises Mulls Selling 14 TV Stations
Nielsen Launches Review Of Buy-Side Segment
Buzz Meter
Click here to view this week's Buzz Meter.
Lead-In
Click here to view this week's Lead-In.
Who's Spending What Where
Click here to view this week's Who's Spending What Where.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.