B&C Beyond: July 23, 2018

FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTER

Schmooze

View photos from the season premiere of FX's 'Snowfall', SeriesFest, and more

Click here to view more photos.

BC.com

Measurement Company TVision Raises $11.5M in New Funding

DAZN Launches Sports Steaming Service in U.S. with Boxing, MMA

Watch: Comic-Con 2018 Trailers and Teasers

Buzz Meter

Click here to view this week's Buzz Meter.

Lead-In

Click here to view this week's Lead-In.

Nets Post Price Gains in Upfront Deals

Comcast Calls off Its Fox Asset Hunt

The Watchman: Red Sox Legend Williams Gets PBS Close-Up, CW Imports Legal Drama From Canada

Who's Spending What Where

Click here to view this week's Who's Spending What Where.