B&C Beyond: Jan. 21, 2019
By B&C Staff
BC.com
Sinclair Launching Stirr With National, Local Programming
Nielsen Sees New Types of Over-the-Air Homes
WGN America Fetches New ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Series
Hallmark Movies Streaming Service Launches on Xfinity, Contour
Buzz Meter
Lead-In
Netflix Ends 2018 on a 1M Sub High
The Watchman: Less Means More for Conan, And Pure Details Unlikely Drug Dealers
Platforms: Connections
Iterations: Netflix Raises Prices as Consumer Subscription Spending on OTT Tightens
Who's Spending What Where
