B&C Beyond: Aug. 13, 2018
By B&C Staff
Schmooze
View photos from the TCA summer 2018 press tour, including the cast of NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and more.
Click here to view more photos.
OTT & Video Distribution Summit
View photos from the Aug. 2, 2018 event, which was produced by B&C and Multichannel News.
Click here for complete coverage of the event.
BC.com
NBC Shooting Talk-Show Pilot Starring Kelly Clarkson
CBS All Access Has 2.5 Million Subscribers
FCC Report Finds HBO's Oliver-Incented Deluge Crashed Agency's Electronic Comment System
Tamron Hall Developing Daytime Talker With Disney-ABC
Buzz Meter
Click here to view this week's Buzz Meter.
Lead-In
Click here to view this week's Lead-In.
Who's Spending What Where
Click here to view this week's Who's Spending What Where.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.