B&C Beyond: April 9, 2018
By B&C Staff
Schmooze
View photos from PaleyFest LA 2018, the premiere of WE tv's Hustle & Soul and more
Click here to view more photos.
BC.com
NBCU Creates Metric Combining Linear and Digital Ad Views
Dove Launches Self-Esteem Campaign with ‘Steven Universe’
ESPN Sets April 12 For Launch of ESPN+ Service
Syndication Ratings: Most Shows Rebound in Week Two of March Madness
Buzz Meter
Click here to view this week's Buzz Meter.
Lead-In
Click here to view this week's Lead-In.
Comments of the ABC Television Affiliates Association, CBS Television Network Affiliates Association, FBC Television Affiliates Association and NBC Television Affiliates
Comments of the National Association of Broadcasters
British Digital, Online, Print Publisher Future PLC Buys NewBay Media
Need to Know
What Blockchain Means to Media
Platforms: Connections
The Bauminator Blog: Study: Pay TV Subs Making an OTT Connection
Click here to view this week's Platforms: Connections.
Who's Spending What Where
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.