AWRT NYC's Fall Bash
The New York chapter of the American Women in Radio and Television celebrates the new season with drinks at CBS Studio 19 next Monday. The guest of honor is Jodi Applegate, anchor of WNYW’s Good Day New York and former fill-in at Today.
